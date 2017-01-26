WATCH: ‘Pay back R2-billion,’ demands ANC Youth League
Traffic is still being affected and a heavy police presence remains at the scene.
20°C | 26°C
Traffic is still being affected and a heavy police presence remains at the scene.
find your
dream home
looking for an
affordable
apartment
It's easy in only three
simple steps...
find professional
services in
your area
Locate a business
operating in
your area
Want more customers? They're online right now, searching for businesses like yours. Place your ad now...
Ambulance, Fire Brigade, Police: 10111
Electricity: 080 131 3111
Water: 080 131 3013
AIDS Helpline: (080) 001 2332
Childline: (080) 005 5555
Life Line: (031) 312 2323